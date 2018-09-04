Cambridge Scientists Develop a Whole New Way to Harness Energy From Sunlight

One of the more long shot efforts to not only develop more renewable energy, but also to help mitigate climate change by removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere is a process called artificial photosynthesis. As the name suggests, this field encompasses efforts to do what plants to — split water molecules into energy-bestowing hydrogen and breathable oxygen using natural sunlight — ourselves in a way that’s more energy efficient.

If scientists can figure out how to recreate the process wherein plants convert climate-warming CO2 into clean energy, we could develop theoretically unlimited clean energy, not only for people here on planet Earth, but also for the people who will (hopefully) one day need clean air and energy in order to explore and develop livable structures in space. It’s an ambition that at least dates back to a 1912 Science paper, but there have been hurdles, namely that it requires the use of expensive, often polluting catalysts.

Fortunately, a group of researchers at the St. John’s College at the University of Cambridge say they may have discovered a workaround by successfully splitting the oxygen and hydrogen molecules in water using a mix of natural processes and manmade technologies. It’s a process they call semi artificial photosynthesis, and they say it could help revolutionize the development of renewable power. Their findings were published Monday in Nature.

“This could be a great platform for developing solar technologies,” said first author Katarzyna Sokó in a statement. “The approach could be used to couple other reactions together to see what can be done, learn from these reactions and then build synthetic, more robust pieces of solar energy technology.”

What Is Semi Artificial Photosynthesis?

Semi artificial photosynthesis is a relatively new field of research which tries to re-create photosynthesis using a mix of natural and artificial processes. The Cambridge study focused on an enzyme found in algae called Hydrogenase, which used to split hydrogen and water molecules in a process that stopped occurring naturally because it’s no longer necessary for algae’s survival.

The researchers were able to find a way to recreate the process by running sunlight through their device, which uses a mix of different colored lights, electrodes, and polymers to mimic the process of photosynthesis in a process that’s also more efficient at harnessing solar power.

It’s just a proof of concept, meaning that it’s a process that requires a great deal more work in order to become commercially viable, but Dr Erwin Reisner, another of the paper’s authors, described the research as a milestone.

“This work overcomes many difficult challenges associated with the integration of biological and organic components into inorganic materials for the assembly of semi-artificial devices,” he said in a statement. “[It] opens up a toolbox for developing future systems for solar energy conversion.”

Researchers see innovations like these as essential not just for ensuring a renewable energy future but also for ensuring that space craft of the future can travel long distances. Back in July, an international group of scientists produced a paper about how to conduct photoelectrochemical experiments experiments in zero gravity environments.

Photos via University of Central Florida, Katarzyna Sokó

