Cambridge husband and wife face multiple drug-related charges after search of home

CAMBRIDGE − A local couple has been charged with numerous drug-related crimes, according to the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office.

Kevin Waller, 49, and his wife Erika Waller, 43, were taken into custody following the execution of a search warrant at an east Cambridge home in the early morning hours of June 4.The search by the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office/Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force led to the discovery of bulk amounts of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl, along with items of drug paraphernalia and other evidence that showed significant drug trafficking activity.The Wallers have been charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs, third-degree felonies; aggravated possession of drugs, third-degree felonies; aggravated trafficking in drugs, second-degree felonies; aggravated possession of drugs, second-degree felonies; trafficking in fentanyl-related compound, third-degree felonies; possession of a fentanyl-related compound, third-degree felonies; and tampering with evidence, third-degree felonies

