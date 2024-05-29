Cambridge honors the fallen with 2024 Memorial Day ceremony

Cambridge paid respect to those who gave their lives in service to this country during the 2024 Memorial Day parade and ceremony at the courthouse on Monday.

The parade kicked off at 10 a.m. on the dot and traveled west down Wheeling Avenue. Classic cars, veterans, first responders and other participants waved to the crowd during the annual event.

Dressed in patriotic colors, Parker Wynn clings to her father Josh Wynn's back during the Memorial Day ceremony at the Guernsey County Courthouse. Hundreds of individuals and families turned out to watch the parade and honor the day.

The Cambridge High School Marching Band performed for the large crowd during and after the parade. The Cambridge City Band was also on-hand playing patriotic tunes.

Members of the Cambridge Fire Department at the Memorial Day celebration in Cambridge. After driving three vehicles in the parade, the department stayed for the ceremony honoring those who gave their lives in service to their country.

The Rev. Randolph White led the crowd in prayer to begin the ceremony. Mayor Tom Orr, Commander Bill Strawsburg, and Judge Stephanie Williams addressed the crowd. Orr kept his remarks short, and Williams became emotional as she spoke to the crowd about Cambridge soldier Sgt. Jorden Williams, who passed away in 2019.

Honor Guard Commander Jim Gibson salutes fellow veterans as they drive past in the parade.

Williams was a 2012 graduate of Meadowbrook High School and joined the Army in 2013. His service awards include an Army Commendation Medal with the combat designation, a Good Conduct Medal, a Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal and numerous others.

Communities across the county honored the fallen with parades and ceremonies in Buffalo, Cumberland, and Byesville.

A 21-gun salute was given by the Guernsey County Veterans Commission, with Commander James L. Gibson playing Taps. Members of the Veterans Commission battled strong winds throughout the day and laid honorary wreaths on the monuments in front of the courthouse.

