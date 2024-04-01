Cambridge elementary school teacher to be arraigned on child rape charges

A Cambridge elementary school teacher charged in the alleged rape of two girls is expected to be in court on Monday morning.

Jorge Alexis Bonilla is slated to be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court on charges including two counts of aggravated rape of a child and three counts of rape of a child by force in connection with assaults of two female victims under the age of 14 in 2014 and 2015, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office noted that the two female victims were both known to Bonilla.

While Bonilla had most recently been working at the Amigos School in Cambridge as a teacher, Cambridge Public Schools said that he was not a teacher there when the alleged assaults occurred.

Bonilla was placed on administrative leave after the school learned about the charges.

“Cambridge Public Schools learned that a teacher at the Amigos School has been charged with sexual assault. It is important to note that the district’s employment process includes criminal record checks and the National Criminal Background Fingerprint check in addition to personal and professional references, educational and employment background checks,” a spokesperson for CPS said in a statement.

His arraignment is scheduled for 10 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

