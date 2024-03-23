Cambridge City School District board members get a taste of what students experience

CAMBRIDGE − Cambridge City School District Board of Education members sampled a little taste of what students at the Cambridge Intermediate School experience each day during the recent board meeting.

Led by principal Laurie Goggin, several teachers taught board members a little bit of the language and math curriculum. They also used student Chromebooks to try some of the computer pieces the students use.

“It was good for the board members to get a personal glimpse of what our students experience every day,” Cambridge Superintendent Dan Coffman added.

In other business, the board approved the following items:

A calendar change to reflect a calamity day on Monday, April 8 for the solar eclipse.

An overnight trip for the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) organization to the Ohio FCCLA State Leadership Conference at the Ohio Expos Center in Columbus

A memorandum of understanding with Muskingum University for students to enroll in College Credit Plus courses.

The treasurer or designee to begin the competitive bidding process for repairing the parking areas located between the Cambridge Primary School and McFarland Stadium

Entering into an agreement with V2A Architects for the design, bidding, and construction of a concession stand and point of entry facility at McFarland Stadium

A resolution authorizing the Ohio Mid-Eastern Regional Education Service Agency to request proposals for the purchase of competitive retail natural gas service for the school district.

The April meeting of the Board of Education will be at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16 at the Primary School.

