Cambodia's Youk Chhang: Why We Must Fight for Justice After Genocide

“Memory is one thing, but demanding justice is another,” says Youk Chhang.

Chhang has devoted his life to balancing this tension, honoring those killed by Cambodia’s Khmer Rouge regime while holding the genocide’s perpetrators accountable.

His mission is deeply personal: as a teenager, Chhang was tortured for picking plants to feed his pregnant and starving sister, who was later killed when a soldier split open her stomach to see if she had stolen rice. She hadn’t. The regime ultimately killed a quarter of all Cambodians, about 2 million people, between 1975 and 1979. Chhang’s own life was saved by a stranger — “a hero without a name,” he says — who was killed in his place.

Now 57, Chhang is the executive director of the Documentation Center of Cambodia (DC-Cam), the country’s only genocide research center, and the keeper of Cambodia’s traumatic past. On Friday in Manila, he received the Ramon Magsaysay Award, known as “Asia’s Nobel Prize,” for his work “preserving the memory” of genocide and seeking “justice in his nation and the world.” In his acceptance speech, Chhang stressed the importance of confronting such crimes, “so that our children will not relive our mistakes.” It’s a timely call: in Myanmar, a military campaign has slaughtered thousands of Rohingya Muslims and forced 700,000 from the country; U.N. investigators recently labeled it “genocidal.”

Since its founding in 1995, DC-Cam has led scrutiny of the Khmer Rouge period: its mapping efforts have uncovered 20,000 mass graves, and the archives now hold around 1 million documents, from prison interrogations, to propaganda magazines and films, to diaries, survivor interviews, and over 30,000 biographies of victims and soldiers alike.

Read more: Youk Chhang – The 2007 TIME 100

DC-Cam’s collection has been crucial to the Khmer Rouge tribunals — where Chhang testified as a witness — and it published the first textbook to teach Cambodia’s youth about the horrors their elders endured.

But Chhang has an even greater aspiration: a museum, called the Sleuk Rith Institute, that will be DC-Cam’s permanent home and Asia’s foremost genocide studies center. But the building, designed by renowned architect Zaha Hadid to evoke Cambodia’s Angkor temples, remains on paper, and the cost, initially estimated at $2 million, has ballooned to $50 million.

Chhang will keep working, and fundraising, until his dream is realized. “If you don’t stand permanently to combat genocide, you will keep losing the battle for the rest of our life,” he told TIME by phone from his office in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh.

The 2018 Ramon Magsaysay Awardees (from L to R) Vo Thi Hoang Yen of Vietnam, Sonam Wangchuk of India, Bharat Vatwani of India, Philippines Vice President Leni Robredo, Awards Foundation Chairperson Senen Bacani, Howard Dee of Philippines, Maria de Lourdes Martins Cruz of East Timor and Youk Chhang of Cambodia, in Manila on Aug. 31, 2018. More

How did your experience under the Khmer Rouge regime affect your work in genocide documentation at DC-Cam?

I think that it’s okay to be angry, and I held on to this anger for a long, long time. I want to take back [those] who [made] my mother suffer, who killed my family members. It’s a really physical pain.

Those things combined make me who I am now, and to work on documentation today.

Do the burdens of being the keeper of Cambodia’s memory weigh on you?

The nightmare of genocide is indescribable. It’s the worst of your imagination made reality. But my key process is prosecuting the Khmer Rouge, through the court of law, through communication, through remembrance, through learning, through any means.