Camas High radio club talks with ISS astronaut Mike Barratt

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Camas High School’s amateur radio club made contact Saturday with the International Space Station — and Camas High alum/astronaut Mike Barratt.

The question-and-answer session covered a variety of topics: Do you burp in space? What is the meaning of life? And one made a literary reference to Douglas Adams.

Barratt had one thought he wanted to share with the students: He had an amazing life and childhood growing up in Camas.

Barratt is on his third ISS mission, currently piloting a Space-X Crew-8 mission which launched from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center in early March. He was joined by two other astronauts and one cosmonaut, who are in the middle of a six-month stay at the ISS.

