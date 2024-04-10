Camaro cuts through living room, critically injuring man in his Florida home, cops say

A Chevrolet Camaro drove through a Florida home in middle of the night, leaving one resident critically injured, according to investigators.

Photos on social media show the heavily damaged “muscle” car came to a stop wedged between furniture in the living room.

The crash happened around 12:45 a.m, Monday, April 8, in the Brent area west of Pensacola, the Florida State Highway Patrol said in a crash report.

“A 38-year-old female from Pensacola, Florida, was traveling south on Chimes Way (and) failed to maintain control,” a state trooper reported.

“The vehicle entered through the living room wall and collided with the rear wall of the home. Escambia County Fire and Rescue were called to extricate the driver and two occupants of the home, two brothers aged 65 and 66.”

Rescuers did not report where the critically injured 66-year-old man was found in the home. He was taken to Baptist Health Care hospital in Pensacola. His identity was not released.

No other injuries were reported among those involved.

“The driver was cited for careless driving,” officials said.

Fire department officials report the home can’t be occupied until repairs are made.

Chimes Way is a residential neighborhood with single-family homes.

Brutalized woman kept prisoner 2 months escapes tormentor at Florida store, cops say

Wanted man jumps in pickup, throws cash at passengers to shut them up, Florida cops say

Biker fled deputies, then put video of it on Instagram, cops say. It got him caught