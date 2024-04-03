Camarillo affordable housing project to take applications this month

Developers have nearly finished building 67 affordable housing units off Lewis Road in Camarillo.

Located at 2800 Barry St. where Stock Building Supply once stood, Vista Campanario will add 59 affordable apartments and eight for-sale townhomes to the local market. The townhomes will be sold to low-income families.

The Area Housing Authority of the County of Ventura expects the first residents to move in by the end of the year.

The nonprofit will begin taking applications from interested renters on April 16. To learn more, visit ahacv.org.

Councilmember Martita Martinez-Bravo, who represents District 5 where the complex is located, praised Vista Campanario as a way to address the local housing shortage.

“To be able to prioritize these groups … is extremely rewarding and critical,” she wrote in an email.

The apartments will be restricted to extremely low-income, very low-income and low income households. Low-income homes earn up to 80% of the area media income, very low up to 50% and extremely low up to 30%.

The area median income in Ventura County is $123,500 for a family of four, according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development.

Fourteen of the apartments will be reserved for households with family members who are disabled or veterans, city staff previously said.

Tenants will also only pay 30% of their income in rent each month. For example, a family of three earning $50,000 a year will pay about $1,250 per month for a two-bedroom apartment, Michael Nigh, executive director for the Housing Authority, previously said.

Nonprofit developer Many Mansions is also a partner on the project.

The complex will include a 60th apartment for a property manager, a playground, picnic and barbecue areas, community room and laundry facilities.

Brian J. Varela covers Oxnard, Port Hueneme and Camarillo. He can be reached at brian.varela@vcstar.com or 805-477-8014. You can also find him on Twitter @BrianVarela805.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Camarillo affordable housing project takes shape off Lewis Road