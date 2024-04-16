Calvary Full Gospel Church to hold memorial for shooting victims Karen and Kera Gordon

Karen and Kera Gordon, mother-daughter victims in a two-state crime spree last month, will be memorialized in a weekend service at Calvary Full Gospel Church in Fairless Hills.

Calvary Full Gospel Church posted an invite to its Facebook page announcing the memorial service:

"Please join us for a memorial service as we come together to remember and honor the beautiful lives of Karen and Kera. The service will take place on Saturday, April 20 at 2 p.m. here at Calvary Full Gospel Church located at 676 Lincoln Highway," read a portion of the Facebook post. "In their memory, let us surround the Gordon family with the love and support of our community. Your presence and support during this time would mean the world to the Gordon family and all who knew and loved Karen and Kera."

Andre Gordon Jr. is accused of a March 16 crime spree that started in Trenton, New Jersey, moved to Falls Township, Bucks County, before ending nine hours later back in Trenton when he was arrested after an hours-long police operation.

Gordon allegedly murdered his stepmother, 52-year-old Karen Gordon, and his 13-year-old sister Kera Gordon, in their Falls Township home. Three other residents, including a juvenile, were able to hide as Andre Gordon went through the house, authorities have said.

Gordon then drove to a nearby home on Edgewood Lane and reportedly killed 25-year-old Taylor Daniel, with whom he had two children.

He then carjacked a vehicle in Morrisville, according to police, and drove to a Trenton home that became the scene of an apparent standoff with about 60 law enforcement officers.

Gordon left the home without being seen by police, however, and was arrested that evening.

In early April, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office confirmed it will seek the death penalty against Gordon.

Damon C. Williams covers trending and regional developments for PhillyBurbs.com.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Karen, Kera Gordon memorial this weekend at Calvary Full Gospel Church