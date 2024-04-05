Calvary Baptist student arrested in Caddo Parish following threats made on social media

A Calvary Baptist Academy student has been arrested after allegedly making threats against school safety on social media.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, the resource officer, Corporal Derek Owen, was made aware of the threat through social media. The student was then immediately arrested.

Upon further investigation, detectives with the sheriff's office booked the student into Caddo Juvenile Detention Center on an alleged menacing charge.

