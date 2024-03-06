Calumet City woman charged in crash

A Calumet City woman faces charges after a crash that sent her passenger to the hospital.

Andrea Bowes, 40, was charged Monday with causing serious bodily injury when operating a motor vehicle with an ACE of .08% or more, a Level 5 felony, causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Level 5 felony and possession of marijuana, a class A misdemeanor.

Court filings show she is in custody, held on a $40,000, or $4,000 cash surety bond. A court date is not yet set.

Indiana State Police responded at 1:32 a.m. March 3 to the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80-94, near the Burr Street exit. A smashed Nissan Rogue was in a ditch, 50 feet off the interstate.

Two women were with Bowes. The back passenger was lying outside the car “unconscious” and she was taken to the hospital.

The trooper noted Bowes eyes appeared “glossy” and she smelled like alcohol. She claimed she had been hit by two other cars. The trooper wrote the crash didn’t appear to show that.

She said she had two shots earlier, smoked marijuana and had a bit of marijuana on her. Toxicology tests later detected alcohol and marijuana.

