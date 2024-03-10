Calumet City man to spend over 10 years in federal prison for drug trafficking, obstructing justice

CHICAGO — A Calumet City man will spend over 10 years in federal prison for cocaine trafficking in the Chicago area and obstructing justice during his trial.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Illinois, 35-year-old Jorge Diaz, who was convicted of conspiracy and attempted possession of cocaine in 2023, was handed the 124-month sentence on Thursday, Feb. 29.

Read more: Latest Chicago news headline

The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman, who also found that Diaz had obstructed justice at his 2023 trial after he falsely testified about the drug trafficking charge he was facing.

Prosecutors say Diaz conspired with two people in Mexico to traffic several kilograms of cocaine in 2016. He then gave the couriers money to purchase drugs in California and deliver them to him.

A transaction between Diaz and the drug traffickers was arranged on Dec. 15, 2016. Diaz then received what he believed was 15 kilograms of cocaine, from a courier.

The courier, however, had actually been cooperating with law enforcement agents and replaced the cocaine with fake narcotics.

LATEST CASES: Missing people in Chicagoland

Following the courier’s delivery, Diaz was taken into custody.

Diaz’s residence was searched after his arrest and authorities located nearly $23,000 in cash, a money counter, a bag full of cell phones, and suspected drug ledgers.

According to prosecutors, during his trial, Diaz denied knowing that the courier was delivering drugs and went on to claim that he had received the package as a favor to his brother.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.