Caltrans struggles to reopen Interstate 80, broken equipment amid Sierra snowstorm

(FOX40.COM) — Interstate 80 has been closed for several days because of a snowstorm that caused “zero visibility,” and although the California Department of Transportation is working to clear the roads, a lack of equipment is presenting challenges.

“Part of the difficulty crews are facing during this storm is blowers breaking down due to the severe conditions,” Caltrans said on X. “We have been down to 2 of 10 blowers at our central hub in Kingvale and 6 out of 20 from Auburn to the Nevada state line.”

I-80 has been closed since March 1. As of 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, there is no estimated time of reopening.

