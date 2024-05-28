Caltrans projects include improvements along interstate system in San Bernardino County

The California Transportation Commission recently allocated $1.1 billion to repair and improve the state’s transportation infrastructure, which includes one interstate project in San Bernardino County.

The funding includes more than $300 million for projects across the state that will make the system more climate resilient while investing in bicycle and pedestrian pathways, according to Caltrans.

The funding is targeted at climate-vulnerable and disadvantaged communities.

The California Transportation Commission recently allocated $1.1 billion to repair and improve the state’s transportation infrastructure, which includes one interstate project in San Bernardino County.

The 15 projects, totaling $309 million, are funded through the Local Transportation Climate Adaptation Program, which is part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s current $15 billion clean transportation infrastructure package, according to state officials.

The $1.1 billion allocation approved in May includes $323 million from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, and more than $115 million via Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

“California is making historic transportation investments and building a climate-resilient system to connect every community in a safe and reliable way,” Caltrans Director Tony Tavares said.

Projects

An $11.3 million project on Interstate 40 in San Bernardino County and 36 miles west of Needles, at the John Wilkie Safety Roadside Rest Area. The project includes reconstructing two safety roadside rest areas, upgrading water and wastewater systems, and improving paving and site amenities for both eastbound and westbound directions.

A $21.1 million project in Riverside County on State Route 74 in Romoland and also Homeland, from State Route 215 to Route 79. The work includes rehabilitating the pavement and installing roadside elements.

A $10.9 million project in Riverside County on State Route 79 near Temecula, from 3.1 miles north of the junction with SR-371 to 1.1 miles south of Pauba Road. The project includes constructing shoulders and installing a rumble strip.

A $22.0 million project in Riverside County at SR-111 in Palm Springs, from Golf Club Drive to West Gateway Drive. The project includes rehabilitating the pavement.

A $31.9 million project in Riverside County on I-215) in Riverside. The project includes upgrading pavement, enhancing curb ramps to meet ADA standards, and installing new signs south of Martin Luther King Boulevard to north of Chicago Avenue.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Caltrans projects includes interstate system in San Bernardino County