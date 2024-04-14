Caltrans improving safety for vital roadway near Yosemite National Park

(FOX40.COM) — Caltrans will be conducting a nearly $1.5 million roadway safety improvement project along State Route 120 after a significant rockslide closed a section of the roadway in February, according to a news release from Caltrans District 10.

The project will take place east of Groveland and include significant work to stabilize the embankment.

“The work is imperative to ensure the safety of the traveling public and to prevent catastrophic embankment failure that could close the highway,” Caltrans wrote in their news release.

Construction will begin on April 15 along with one-way traffic from Sweetwater Campground to Sawmill Mountain Road. Drivers can expect a 10 to 15-minute delay in this area.

Crews will be on-site from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays.

Since the initial slide in February, Caltrans has removed the remaining debris from the slide and installed concrete barriers to stop the slide from progressing.

The upcoming project will have Caltrans remove loose earth, take out the concrete barriers and installing large boulders, and diverting water away from the slide scar by way of a water collection system along the top of the embankment.

The current estimated completion date for the project is June, according to Caltrans.

