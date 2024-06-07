Caltrans to close Highway 101 lane, ramps for construction. Here’s where and when

A Highway 101 on-ramp, off-ramp and lane will temporarily close for construction near Cal Poly San Luis Obispo next week, according to Caltrans.

On Monday and Tuesday, Caltrans will close the No. 2 southbound lane between Grand Avenue and California Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and later from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., the agency said.

Meanwhile, Caltrans will close the Grand Avenue on-ramp and the California Boulevard off-ramp from 8:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. for construction on both days.

“This work is necessary to perform a slide repair along Highway 101 ahead of Cal Poly’s graduation events next weekend,” Caltrans said in a news release.