Caloosahatchee River drowning investigation continues as sheriff works to ID victims

The Lee County Sheriff's Office continued its investigation Sunday of the drowning of three people in the Caloosahatchee River Saturday afternoon.

The sheriff's office said Sunday morning on its X feed that is was working with the local medical examiner to identify the three and talking to presumptive family members.

As reported earlier, three people who went under water were pulled from the river Saturday near WP Franklin South Recreation Area, which is near the Franklin Lock in Olga.

Despite efforts to save their lives, all three died.

"Foul play is not suspected as it appears that the three individuals did not know how to swim," the sheriff's office said Saturday.

The park, which was closed Saturday during the emergency, has reopened.

Reporter Diana Biederman contributed to this report

