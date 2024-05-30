Caloosahatchee Bridge in Fort Myers closing on May 31 (Friday) for 12 weeks. What to know

If you are used to traveling on the Caloosahatchee Bridge for work or for other reasons, today is your last day to figure out an alternate route to use for the next 12 weeks.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is closing the popular bridge that connects Fort Myers and North Fort Myers on May 31 in order complete the installation of an eight-foot sidewalk on the west side of the southbound bridge. This addition, according to FDOT, aims to enhance safety for pedestrians and bicyclists crossing the bridge.

FDOT said the plan is to reopen the bridge on Aug. 11.

The project also includes construction of the single-median barrier, and installing a new guardrail along the east side of the northbound lanes.

An FODT spokesperson said at a news conference last week that the bridge closure during this time will reduce the time to finish the project by 12 months.

What alternate routes should be used during the closure of the Caloosahatchee Bridge?

Motorists are encouraged to use different alternate routes depending on their commute. Routes available for travel are the Edison Bridge, Midpoint Bridge, Cape Coral Bridge, and I-75.

