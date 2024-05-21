Caloosahatchee Bridge closing Q&A: alternate routes, reopening date, hurricane concerns

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) held a news conference Tuesday morning (May 21) in Centennial Park in downtown Fort Myers to follow up on its announcement Monday that the Caloosahatchee Bridge in Fort Myers would be closed for 10 weeks

These are the most frequently asked questions and answers regarding the news, according to FDOT:

When will the Caloosahatchee Bridge close and reopen?

The bridge will close the evening of Friday, May 31. The bridge will reopen on Monday, Aug. 11.

Why is the Caloosahatchee Bridge closing for 10 weeks?

This closure provides an opportunity for the project to finish a year ahead of schedule. Additionally, this will provide increased safety for the construction crews and traveling motorists.

What work will be done during the closure of the Caloosahatchee Bridge?

During the closure, crews will complete the construction of the single median barrier, install new guardrail along the east side of the northbound lanes, and work on the sidewalk on the west side of the southbound lanes.

What is the estimated completion date of the Caloosahatchee Bridge project now?

The project is estimated to finish early 2025, weather permitting.

Will there still be lane closures or full bridge closures after the reopening of the Caloosahatchee Bridge?

After Aug. 11, the bridge will reopen with nighttime bridge closures and daytime lane closures as needed.

What is the plan for the Caloosahatchee Bridge in the event of a hurricane?

In the event that there is a hurricane during the closure, the contractor has an established plan in place to open one lane of traffic in each direction (northbound and southbound) to allow for emergency evacuation.

What alternate routes should be used during the closure of the Caloosahatchee Bridge?

Motorists are encouraged to use different alternate routes depending on their commute. Routes available for travel are the Edison Bridge, Midpoint Bridge, Cape Coral Bridge, and I-75.

What is the reason for the Caloosahatchee Bridge project?

To provide a safe means for pedestrians and bicyclists to cross the Caloosahatchee River Bridge into downtown Fort Myers and north Fort Myers.

Improvements include:

Modifying the existing bridge to accommodate an eight-foot sidewalk on the west side of the southbound bridge.

This will be accomplished by installing new outside traffic railings, narrowing the lanes, connecting the two bridge decks in the center with a single median barrier, and restriping the lanes.

There will also be a concrete barrier between the sidewalk and the connecting lane.

The sidewalk will connect to existing sidewalks north and south of the bridge structure to create safe access for pedestrians to cross.

Additionally, the current bridge lighting system will be replaced with new double-arm poles on the new median barrier.

What else is there to know about the Caloosahatchee Bridge project?

FDOT completed a feasibility study in 2020 to determine the viability of adding a sidewalk to the existing bridge. A determination was made that the project was viable and received funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

What is the cost of the Caloosahatchee Bridge project?

$25 million

What was the start date of the Caloosahatchee Bridge project?

April 2024

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Why is the Caloosahatchee Bridge in Fort Myer closing for 10 weeks