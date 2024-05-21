The Caloosahatchee Bridge will close for 10 weeks. What to know about the Fort Myers span

On Monday (May 20) the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) announced the Caloosahatchee Bridge is closing for 10 weeks.

The reason for the closure is to shave off 18 months from the timeline of a project already underway to install an eight-foot sidewalk on the west side of the southbound bridge. This addition, according to FDOT, aims to enhance safety for pedestrians and bicyclists crossing the bridge.

FDOT has scheduled a press conference Tuesday (May 21) in Centennial Park in downtown Fort Myers to provide more details about the closure of the bridge and the impact it will have on traffic flows in the region.

Here are 10 things to know about the Caloosahatchee Bridge:

Where is the Caloosahatchee Bridge?

The Caloosahatchee Bridge is between North Fort Myers and Fort Myers with U.S. 41 running over it and connecting directly to McGregor Boulevard. The bridge goes over part of Centennial Park and First Street in downtown Fort Myers. Directly south of the bridge is its connection to McGregor Boulevard, SR 80 and SR 82.

When was the Caloosahatchee Bridge built?

1962

When did the Caloosahatchee Bridge open for traffic?

1964

How high is the Caloosahatchee Bridge?

55 feet

How long is the Caloosahatchee Bridge?

One mile

What is the Caloosahatchee Bridge named for?

The Caloosahatchee River. It is also known a the U.S. 41 bridge.

Caloosahatchee Bridge: Did you know?

As part of the adoption of House Bill 7149 in the 2014 Florida Senate session (Chapter 2014-228), the Caloosahatchee Bridge, effective July 1, 2014, received the honorary designation of Henry Ford Bridge. However, per the adopted bill, the designation does not change its official name and the local government is not required to change signage to the honorary designation. The City of Fort Myers opted to not rename the bridge.

Who maintains the Caloosahatchee Bridge?

Florida Department of Transportation

How many lanes does the Caloosahatchee Bridge have?

Four

What is the design designation of the Caloosahatchee Bridge

Concrete girder bridge

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Why is the Caloosahatchee Bridge in Fort Myers closing