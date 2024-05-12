Calmer weather for Mother’s Day

After a fairly active Saturday, with plenty of rain and some severe storms across much of New Mexico, calmer conditions move in as we head into the workweek.

Drier air will arrive across southern parts of the state today, just in time for Mother’s Day. There will still be a few lingering showers/storms farther north, especially over the mountains. Even drier weather will persist into early next week, allowing temperatures to warm back up to above average. Another storm will likely cross the state mid to late next week, bringing more widespread chances for wetting rainfall.

