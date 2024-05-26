Calmer conditions for Memorial Day

Winds were much calmer across the state today with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Wildfires across the state have spread, leaving an Air Quality Alert in place for areas of the White Mountain Wilderness and Ruidoso areas. Winds will be even lighter for Memorial Day as high pressure moves overhead. This will also bring even warmer temperatures Monday afternoon.

Winds will stay light into Tuesday, but temperatures continue their warming trend. Wednesday next week will likely be the warmest day for many, with triple-digits down south and 90s in the Albuquerque Metro. Breezy afternoon winds will likely return starting the middle of next week as well.

