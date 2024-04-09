New CalMac ferry successfully launches into River Clyde

The 3,000-tonne vessel successfully left the slipway at Ferguson's shipyard in Port Glasgow [BBC]

A long-awaited CalMac ferry has been launched into the water at Ferguson's shipyard in Port Glasgow.

Crowds cheered as the 3,000-tonne vessel successfully left the slipway, making it the heaviest vessel to have been launched in this manner on the River Clyde.

The MV Glen Rosa is the second of two delayed ferries built by the nationalised shipyard.

The 102m (335ft) ship was named by newly-qualified welder Beth Atkinson.

The ship will require more than a year of fitting out work at the quayside before it is ready for delivery.

Glen Rosa and its sister ship Glen Sannox are the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel ships ever built in the UK, capable of switching between LNG and marine diesel.

The ships have faced significant design challenges, contributing to repeated delays and extra costs, although recent progress on Glen Rosa has been rapid.

Former Ferguson Marine boss David Tydeman - who was sacked by the company's board a fortnight ago - previously said the yard had "captured" the learning from Glen Sannox, and the build was far less problematic.

Glen Rosa is about 50% heavier than Glen Sannox at launch, an indication of how much more complete the ship is.

The slipway launch is an important stage in the construction process but once afloat work will continue, with September next year the current estimated delivery date.

Glen Rosa will be launched with a specially-bottled whisky [Ferguson Marine]

Glen Rosa - which is destined for the Arran route - was launched with a specially-bottled whisky from Ardgowan Distillery.

Welder Beth Atkinson named the ship and was joined on the podium by four other female apprentices who are among over 100 young people trained at Ferguson's in the past 10 years.

Economy Secretary Mairi McAllan attended the launch along with new Ferguson Marine chief executive John Petticrew, Kevin Hobbs, head of government-owned ferries procurement agency CMAL.

Ms McAllan spoke ahead of the launch and called the occasion an "exceptionally special day" and paid tribute to "proud ship-building history" of Inverclyde.

She said the "magnificent vessel" would play an important role in supporting island communities.

She thanked the Ferguson Marine workers and the people of Inverclyde, saying the Scottish government stood with them during nationalisation and stands with them now.

Due to its weight, the launch of Glen Rosa required a very high tide.

Had the ship not left the slipway this week, it would have been December before there was another opportunity to launch in daylight hours.

Work on both Glen Sannox and Glen Rosa began in early 2016, but a plan to build them simultaneously was abandoned later that year.

As attention focused on Glen Sannox, the second ship - then known only as Hull 802 - remained part-finished.

Glen Sannox was launched by Nicola Sturgeon in November 2017 in a ceremony also attended by then Transport Minister Humza Yousaf.

It later emerged that steel fabrication had outpaced detailed design work, and a great deal of internal fitting out was still required.

Businessman Jim McColl, whose company Clyde Blowers had rescued the yard from administration in 2014, blamed CMAL for the problems, claiming it had put a flawed concept design out to tender.

CMAL denied that, insisting the problems were due to "catastrophic contractor failure".

The stalemate resulted in the yard falling back into administration in 2019, and it was subsequently nationalised.

Glen Sannox has now been moved from the shipyard and is undergoing sea trials before its LNG systems are commissioned.

The ship was due for delivery to CMAL by the end of May, but a further delay is expected to be confirmed by the new chief executive shortly.

BBC News understands that work on the LNG pipework by specialist contractors is taking longer than expected.

The first of four other ferries being built in Turkey for CalMac, which have a more conventional propulsion system, is due for delivery in October.

Ferguson's shipyard has no more ship orders on its books, but is awaiting a decision on whether it will build a fleet of smaller CalMac vessels similar to ones it has successfully delivered in the past.

Economy Secretary Mairi McAllan said recently she wanted to help secure the yard's future, but any new contract award must satisfy state aid rules.