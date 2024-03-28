Calm today before becoming unsettled again

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Wednesday, Utah! We’re halfway through the workweek. After several days of active skies that packed snow, rain, thunderstorms, graupel and winds into the forecast, we’ll calm and we get a bit of a break for the midweek.

Today, high pressure will briefly build in, resulting in drier conditions and a mix of sun and clouds across the state as daytime highs get fairly close to where they should be this time of year. Enjoy our calm skies because they’ll be leaving shortly.

Building high pressure will allow for daytime highs to snap back a little closer to seasonal norms for this time of year. Overall, we will still be a few degrees shy of average as most climb to the 40s and 50s with a few spots in southern Utah seeing 60s. By tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds as lows dip to the 30s and 40s for most.

As we roll into Thursday, we see changes moving into northern and central Utah. An upper-level low pressure off the west coast will send energy and moisture along with a cold front through our neighborhood both Thursday and Friday, resulting in a chance of isolated showers, mainly in northern Utah.

With the southwest flow, temperatures will also climb to near or even slightly above seasonal norms. With temperatures staying fairly consistent, we’ll mainly see valley rain and mountain snow with snow levels being around 7,000 feet during the day and potentially dropping to around 5,000 feet at night.

Minor valley accumulations through Friday can’t be ruled out, but our mountains will likely receive another healthy dose of snow, potentially resulting in another foot or more, especially for mountains over 8,000 feet.

Wet weather potential will spike statewide into the Easter weekend as a stronger storm begins to move through. It might be wise to plan your Easter egg hunts indoors this year, as scattered showers are anticipated for much of the state through the weekend.

Given the warm temperatures, this will likely be another valley rain and mountain snow set up. We’ll continue to fine-tune the details of the Easter weekend forecast and keep you posted!

By early next week, our weather will begin to calm, with warming temperatures into the middle of next week

