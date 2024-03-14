Calls mount for DeSantis to veto bill that makes it harder to file ethics complaints

TALLAHASSEE – A week after Florida lawmakers approved sharp new restrictions on ethics complaints filed against public officials, calls are increasing for Gov. Ron DeSantis to veto the measure to guard against corruption.

Nine organizations signed onto a letter sent Thursday to DeSantis while local ethics officials and open government organizations are endorsing another pushing the governor to reject the legislation approved shortly before Florida’s 2024 session adjourned last week.

“Whether intentional or not, the ethics bill creates an unreasonable barrier and deterrent for members of the public seeking to assist... with ethics enforcement,” according to the letter signed by the Campaign Legal Center, Common Cause of Florida, Florida Rising, the state’s NAACP, Florida Ethics Institute and others.

“This bill allows unethical conduct to continue unchecked, thereby diminishing public trust in the Sunshine State,” the groups add.

"Personal knowledge" standard a focus

The measure (SB 7014), approved by wide margins in the Republican-controlled House and Senate, prohibits both state and local ethics commissions from pursuing any investigation unless a complaint comes from someone with personal knowledge of wrongdoing and is willing to identify themselves by name and file under oath.

Anything short of that would be considered hearsay, prohibiting commissioners from investigating alleged violations.

The change also eliminates complaints based on investigative reports that appear in the media and bars local ethics panels from self-initiating investigations, forcing them to act only when a complaint arrives.

In a recent high-profile case in Miami-Dade County, a self-initiated ethics investigation by that county’s panel led to the criminal indictment of ex-Miami City Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla.

“These requirements, if implemented into law, could prevent the investigation of ethics complaints predicated upon news articles and reports exposing public corruption,” reads a letter to DeSantis from the Ethics Institute, Integrity Florida, and several ethics commissioners from around the state.

DeSantis awaiting bill

The legislation hasn’t yet been sent to DeSantis. But that will happen in the coming weeks, with the governor having 15 days to act after receiving the measure.

Sen. Danny Burgess, a Zephyrhills Republican and chair of the Senate’s Ethics and Elections Committee, proposed the changes in an amendment on the Senate floor. With 2024 an election year, the tactic of filing complaints to discredit candidates appeared to be a driver of the legislation.

House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, also said the stricter “personal knowledge” standard was needed to thwart complaints from being “weaponized.”

“I put my former prosecutor hat on and we don’t charge people with crimes unless we have something other than inadmissible hearsay,” said Renner, a former assistant state attorney.

Of course, the legislation stops even an investigation from being started unless the complainant has first-hand knowledge of a potential ethics violation. That standard, critics say, will keep many dubious actions by public officials from being reviewed.

How it passed and what it does

Jacksonville City Council member Matt Carlucci, who helped form that city’s ethics commission more than 30 years ago, and is a former chair of the state ethics panel, ridiculed how the bill was passed without a chance for the public to weigh in.

He also said the personal knowledge standard would undermine many complaints.

“Personal knowledge makes it sound like you have to have been there when the ethics violation occurred, seeing it with your own two eyes,” Carlucci told the USA TODAY NETWORK-Florida. “Generally, people who violate ethics don’t exactly invite friends or members of the public to attend their bad behavior.”

Carlucci said DeSantis could improve his standing with voters with a veto.

“He would broaden his appeal to a lot of people who make up the centrist part of our world... the people that are real productive citizens, they’ve lost so much faith in all sorts of government. He has a chance to redeem the political process with a veto."

John Kennedy is a reporter in the USA TODAY Network’s Florida Capital Bureau. He can be reached at jkennedy2@gannett.com, or on Twitter at @JKennedyReport.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: DeSantis' decision: Veto or sign Florida ethics enforcement overhaul bill?