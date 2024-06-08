Calls for action following gun violence

Community members honored the lives lost to gun violence this week with a new memorial garden at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park.

Following the death of a student at Garfield High School on Thursday, dozens of people gathered at the park for National Gun Violence Awareness Day on Friday.

Mayor Bruce Harrell joined community members to remember the victims and families of gun violence, speaking alongside council members about the devastating impacts. The memorial garden will honor all members of the community lost to gun violence.

The city is still in the planning phases for this project, which is expected to break ground by next year. In the meantime, Mayor Harrel is expected to announce more mental health services for youth in the coming days.















