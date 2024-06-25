Calloway sentenced to prison for second high-speed chase

BRANCH COUNTY — Scott Calloway was sentenced Monday to prison for the second time by Circuit Judge Bill O’Grady for fleeing Branch County Sheriff deputies in a high-speed chase.

Under a sentence agreement, Calloway, 50, of Bronson, will serve 48 months to 10 years after pleading guilty to second-degree fleeing police.

Prosecutor Zack Stempien agreed to dismiss charges of possession of a stolen truck, possession of methamphetamine, and resisting arrest.

On Jan. 25, Coldwater’s week old Flock license plate scanner alerted police to a stolen Toyota Tacoma heading west on U.S. 12 from I-69.

Deputies tried to stop the truck driven by Calloway, who fled through Coldwater at speeds over 120 mph, weaving through traffic.

As he turned back east, Calloway drove into a muddy field south of Garfield Road, just west of Nash Road, where he became bogged down.

Sgt. Scott Jaye and police dog Chaos search the stolen truck for drugs after Scott Calloway's high-speed chase and arrest.

Passenger Stephanie Thyng, 30, of Bronson, ran into a wooded area where deputies chased her down.

Thyng pleaded guilty to misdemeanor resisting arrest in district court and received probation.

In 2017, O’Grady sentenced Calloway to 38 months to five years for first-degree fleeing police and 31 months to four years for assault with a dangerous weapon.

Calloway tried to hit former deputies Dave Rumens and Steve Foster following a 48-mile high-speed chase from Indiana through southern Branch County.

Calloway drove at Rumens, who set up stop sticks on the road. He nearly hit Foster as Foster blocked the road in California Township with his patrol car.

Calloway also careened into a muddy field, where deputies arrested him.

Subscribe Support local news. Subsribe to the Daily Reporter.

Calloway said little at his plea and sentencing in Monday's court appearances.

— Contact Don Reid: dReid@Gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Scott Calloway Branch County high speed chase prison flock plate reader