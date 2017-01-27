Calling Out a Presidential Lie

People lie. Yes, even presidents lie. Especially presidents, you might argue. And yet there’s a long history in journalism of being very, very careful about saying so.

There are excellent reasons for this standard.

Descriptions like “claimed without evidence,” “falsely said,” and “wrongly asserted” are clunky, but they also avoid explicitly describing intent. Same goes for “untruth,” “falsehood,” and “unsubstantiated claim.” Calling something a “lie” implies that the speaker knows what he said is untrue, and that he meant to deceive. (A similarly classic—and often-broken—rule in journalism is to avoid saying what someone believes. You can describe what they say they believe, the thinking goes, but there’s no way to know what someone actually believes unless you are that person.)

Questioning a sitting president’s truthfulness and actually using the words “lie,” “lied,” or “lying” has often been relegated to the opinion pages, editorials, or put in quotation marks: Let somebody else suggest the chief executive is lying about Yalta, or Cuba, or Vietnam, or trading arms for hostages, or “no new taxes,” or sexual relations with that woman, or weapons of mass destruction. This is the stuff of standard journalistic fairness.

The standard, however, is coming under pressure.

Not just by the bombastic new president of the United States and his famous tendency to exaggerate, but by that president’s embrace of new-age publishing technology—you may have heard, the guy loves to tweet—and his over-the-top disdain for journalism at a frenetic moment for the media industry.

Newsrooms have wrestled with how to characterize the misinformation Donald Trump spreads since the presidential campaign, when his eyebrow-raising statements tended more toward “pants on fire” than true, according to at least one fact-checking site. This challenge is only intensifying with Trump in the Oval Office, and backed by an administration eager to provide “alternative facts” when the actual facts don’t flatter the president.

Trump has been embroiled in so many disputes over truth that it’s difficult to know where to begin. “If falsehood, like truth, had only one face, we would be in better shape,” the philosopher Michel de Montaigne famously wrote. “But the reverse of truth has a hundred thousand shapes and a limitless field.”

So let’s start with voter fraud.

In a private meeting with Congressional leaders this week, the president doubled down on the claim—the falsehood, the untruth, the unsupported notion, the you-get-the-idea—that millions of people voted illegally in the November election, costing him the popular vote.

There is no evidence to support this extraordinary claim. But news organizations differed in how to make that clear. Here’s a sample of headlines from around the media (asterisks indicate publications that used the Associated Press story and headline):

ABC News: “Fact-Checking Trump's Repeated Unsubstantiated Claim of Widespread Voter Fraud”

The Atlantic: “The White House Clings to False Claims of Massive Voter Fraud”

Breitbart: “Trump Believes ‘Millions’ Voted Illegally: White House”

Associated Press: “Trump wrongly blames fraud for loss of popular vote”

BuzzFeed: “Trump Falsely Claims Millions Voted Illegally, Costing Him The Popular Vote”

The Chicago Tribune: “Trump falsely tells congressional leaders that millions of illegal ballots cost him popular vote”

CBS News: “Trump claims 3-5M illegal ballots cost him popular vote, cites no evidence”

CNN: “Trump believes fraud cost him popular vote”

Fox News: “Trump tells Congressional leaders 3-5 million 'illegals' cost him popular vote”

*The Houston Chronicle: “Trump wrongly blames fraud for loss of popular vote”

The Hill: “Trump continues to insist voter fraud robbed him of popular vote”

NBC News: “Trump Again Makes Debunked Claim: ‘Illegals’ Cost Me Popular Vote”

The New York Times: “Trump Repeats Lie About Popular Vote in Meeting With Lawmakers.”

New York magazine: “Trump Repeats Lie That Millions Voted Illegally in Meeting With Congressional Leaders”

New York Daily News: “President Trump still pushing unconfirmed claims that voter fraud cost him the popular vote”