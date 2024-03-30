Calling all Kyles: City of Kyle preparing for annual ‘Gathering of the Kyles’ fair in May

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Calling all Kyles!

The City of Kyle is preparing for its annual “Gathering of the Kyles” event to break the Guinness World Records “for the largest same-name, first-name-only gathering at the Kyle Fair A Tex-Travaganza,” according to a news release from the city.

The annual event is from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. May 17, and 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 18. This is a free event, nor is there a cost to participate or register in the “Gathering of the Kyles,” the city said.

