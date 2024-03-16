Calling hours filled with mourners for fallen Genesee County sergeant

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Those who knew sergeant Thomas Sanfratello, along with law enforcement officials from across the region gathered together Friday to pay their respects. Calling hours were held at Genesee Community College, with mourners who attended the wake saying Sanfratello was a kind heart gone too soon.

“He was a standup guy. He would try to do anything to help a person and to be truthful I’m going to miss him,” said one Batavia resident.

Sergeant Sanfratello was only 54 years old when he died in the line of duty trying to escort a couple out of a bar at Batavia Downs.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says the two resisted arrest and during the altercation Sanfratello suffered a “medical event” which resulted in his passing last Sunday.

Those that know the 32-year veteran of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office best say he died doing what came natural to him, protecting others.

“I was there that night [at Batavia Downs], so I feel really good knowing that he was there protecting my life as well. I’m very grateful for Thomas Sanfratello,” said Genesee County resident Marissa Jacques.

Friday was a chance for mourners to come together, remembering and honoring the life of Sergeant Sanfratello, sharing the impacts he left on countless neighbors, even those who never met him in person.

“It just shows good character and a lot of people that care to show support for someone who they didn’t know, but may have helped them out at some point in their life if something may have gone wrong,” added Jen Ryan of Genesee County.

Family members News 4 spoke with felt it necessary to share memories that they are particularly fond of during this time of healing.

“Family parties, hanging out, being goofy that’s just the gist of it all. It’s spending time with family, those times will be missed. It leaves a huge hole for not only our family but for the community,“ said cousin Jon Sanfratello.

The funeral service for Thomas Sanfratello, the Genesee County sergeant who died last weekend in the line of duty, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Genesee Community College’s Call Arena.

