'A calling from birth.' Meet Evan Hill, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper of the Year

Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper Evan M. Hill, who works at the Canton post, has been recognized as the 2023 Ohio State Highway Patrol State Trooper of the Year. His father won the award in 1999.

Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper Evan M. Hill, who serves with the Canton post, was awarded and recognized earlier this year as the 2023 Ohio State Highway Patrol State Trooper of the Year.

“I reside in Stark County where I am privileged to serve the same community in which I live," he said. "I am married to my beautiful wife, Mariah, and we have a 1-year-old daughter named Kaliahna. We also have a dog named Oliver.”

Hill graduated from Leavittsburg (Ohio) LaBrae High School. He attended the University of Akron and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science/criminal justice with minors in law enforcement, homeland security and conflict management. He graduated with honors, magna cum laude.

“I began my career with the Ohio State Highway Patrol as a member of the 160th academy class," Hill said. "I earned my commission as a state trooper on Sept. 30th, 2016. After graduating from the academy, I was assigned to the Canton post where I have remained for the past eight years. Throughout my career, I have worked the midnight shift where I gained a passion for removing impaired drivers from the roadway, and dangerous drugs and criminals from the community.

“I have been fortunate to have earned many accomplishments throughout my career. In 2018, I became a certified field training officer and trained my first of four new troopers, all remain assigned to the Canton post. In 2019, I earned my certification as a drug recognition expert through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the International Association of Chiefs of Police.”

Hill is recognized as one of the state leaders in removing impaired drivers from the roadway four out of the eight years. He also earned the Criminal Patrol award for felony drug and weapons arrests four times, and the ACE award for auto larceny arrests twice.

5 questions with Barbara Yun: Her company offers programs for developmentally disabled

Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper Evan M. Hill, who works at the Canton post, has been recognized as the 2023 Ohio State Highway Patrol State Trooper of the Year. His father won the award in 1999.

Did you know in advance you were going to be awarded the State Trooper of the Year award?

There were eight other troopers throughout the other districts in the state up for the award who were very worthy.

When I heard my name called as the recipient, my heart dropped and my mind went blank. I immediately hugged my wife and then turned to the crowd to find my father, retired Capt. Marvin Hill of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, who was in attendance at the award ceremony for winning the same State Trooper of the Year award in 1999.

To be recognized for such a prestigious award is a huge honor and extremely humbling. I am still in shock from the whole experience. I cannot put into words what it means to me.

There have been so many people throughout my career who have helped guide and mentor me at the Canton post and for me to be the first State Trooper of the Year from the Canton post is wild to me. I am extremely proud to represent all the people who have had a hand in my development as a trooper and to represent our community.

Why did you want to become a state trooper?

Becoming a state trooper was a calling for me from birth.

My uncle, retired Staff Lt. Morris Hill, and my dad were state troopers. I was born the very first week my dad had entered the Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy.

Growing up, I have always been surrounded by state troopers and have always been familiar with the Ohio State Highway Patrol. I always knew I wanted to serve the public in some way, so it was pretty much a choice between joining the military or starting a career in law enforcement.

If it was going to be law enforcement, I was going to stick with what I was familiar with and join the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Attending college and studying criminal justice cemented the idea of a career in law enforcement for me.

What was your family’s response to receiving such a prestigious award?

My family was extremely excited. We could all still vividly remember my dad winning State Trooper of the Year in 1999.

So, for me to be in the same position 25 years later felt surreal.

My wife immediately started crying because she saw firsthand how much hard work I put in every single night. My dad started crying, probably even harder than my wife, and could only get the words out that he was proud of me.

We all knew just how prestigious this award is and how I made history by being named State Trooper of the Year. In 90 years of the Ohio State Highway Patrol's history, I am the first second-generation State Trooper of the Year, and the first State Trooper of the Year from the Canton post.

The last State Trooper of the Year from this area was actually Sheriff George Maier in 1991, when he was stationed at the Massillon post.

By the time I made it back home from Columbus after winning the award, my entire family was waiting at my house with a cake to celebrate with me.

Would you share three tips for others thinking of going into the field?

Absolutely. I think for me, three of the most important things to know about going into the field of law enforcement are: the importance of maintaining a good support system and mental health outside of work; ensuring that you are always in top physical condition; and learning what the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s late Rev. Richard D. Ellsworth would always say, that when you answer the call to service, you must put “Service above Self.”

Maintaining a support system and one’s mental health is of the utmost importance. When you enter the field of law enforcement, almost every day you encounter a member of the community who has just experienced a life-altering or traumatic event.

You have to be the rock that the community can lean on and rely on to ensure that their safety and health are taken care of and that justice is sought after most reliably and professionally.

When an officer’s day is done and their uniform is finally taken off, you now have to be there for your family and not let some of the unfortunate events you encounter at work affect your ability to maintain your healthy lifestyle.

Ensuring you are in top physical condition is also important. Each day you respond to a call or conduct a traffic stop, you enter an unknown situation.

As an officer, you need to put yourself in the best possible scenario to ensure that the ultimate goal is met every shift: that everybody you encounter and everyone you work with makes it home safe.

Lastly, the Rev. Ellsworth would always say to put "Service above Self." For me, it has always meant that answering the call to service comes with the potential to make the ultimate sacrifice and put the safety of the community above your own. But when you get your commission as a state trooper and take your oath to "protect and serve," it means that you are entrusted with the duty to protect all people no matter the cost.

Law enforcement officers have to be the ones to run toward the danger so that all other people are kept safe.

One for Fun: What are two talents or things that people may not know about you that you want to share?

Something I enjoy doing is solving different kinds of Rubik’s cubes. I can do a 3x3 Rubik’s cube and a 3x3 Rubik’s pyramid. To sit down and complete a puzzle has always been a stress reliever for me that helps take my mind off of things.

The second thing that people may not know about me is that once upon a time, I was a decent athlete. I was a three-sport athlete in high school.

I ultimately decided to focus on education instead of accepting a scholarship to continue to play football and run track in college. I still very much enjoy powerlifting and training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Editor's note: Five questions with ... is a Sunday feature that showcases a member of the Stark County community. If you'd like to recommend someone to participate, send an email to newsroom@cantonrep.com.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: 5 questions with Evan M. Hill, Ohio State Patrol Trooper of the Year