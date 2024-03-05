Calling for a ban extension, Hudson Valley leaders say ghost guns 'pose a major challenge'

At the Dutchess County Sheriff's Department Monday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer pushed for an extension of a law banning ghost guns, which is set to expire on Friday.

The provision pertains to homemade, untraceable plastic guns built with 3D-printed parts.

Schumer said the ban's expiration threatens public safety and those in law enforcement. He was joined by Dutchess County Sheriff Kirk Imperati, Ulster County Sheriff Juan Figueroa, Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi, Poughkeepsie city Police Chief Thomas Pape, Dutchess County Executive Sue Serino and City of Poughkeepsie Mayor Yvonne Flowers, in supporting a seven-year extension of the Undetectable Firearms Act.

"I'm here in Poughkeepsie, to double down on my push to get Congress to pass the extension of this live-saving provision to keep undetectable ghost guns from flooding our streets," Schumer said.

"These unregistered firearms not only evade the safeguards in place to prevent gun-related crimes," said Dutchess County Sheriff Kirk Imperati, "but also pose a major challenge for law enforcement agencies striving to ensure public safety."

In February, New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced a gun and narcotics trafficking network takedown in Dutchess County, where ghost guns were being sold at a LaGrange gas station.

"I must note that none of those of us in law enforcement see fully plastic ghost guns being utilized by lawful gun owners," Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi said Monday. "These guns are not of the quality or caliber that a lawful gun owner would want to possess."

The Undetectable Firearms Act was originally signed into law by Ronald Reagan in 1988, and for the past 35 years has prohibited guns that don’t set off metal detectors or x-ray scanners. Every legal gun must include at least 4 ounces of metal, equivalent to a roll of pennies.

Schumer said there was also already a brief extension to the Undetectable Firearms Act from this past October to now.

New York State enacted the Scott J. Beigel Unfinished Receiver Act and the Jose Webster Untraceable Firearms Act in 2021, criminalizing the sale of ghost guns.

"Letting this legislation expire would open up floodgates to more life-threatening problems for our communities," Poughkeepsie Mayor Yvonne Flowers said.

With widespread support of the bill to extend the Undetectable Firearms Act for another seven years from both parties, Schumer said passing this is the best way to keep ghost guns from infiltrating communities.

