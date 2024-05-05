So-called 'Election Integrity' project aimed at voter suppression

Political candidates and their parties usually expend time, effort, money, and other resources seeking to encourage voter turnout by their supporters.

But the Republican National Committee (RNC), in league with the campaign of former President Trump, has a different take on that practice.

Marshall Tanick

Rather than boosting their own turnout, they’re aiming at suppressing the other side’s voters by a project going by the faux title of Election Integrity (EI).

To do so, they say they plan to enlist 100,000 lawyers, investigators and other “volunteers” to ferret out what they deem to be ineligible voters and other improper practices, all aimed at another type of EI, Election Intimidation, to deter people from registering to vote, casting ballots, and counting them.

This undertaking, still in its early stages, includes the GOP’s purging of voter rolls, restrictions on early and absentee voting and other alternative forms of casting ballots, and limitations on accessible polling locations and timing.

But along with these staples of suppression, the party and its presumptive nominee are stepping it up with challenges to individual voter eligibility and threatened criminal prosecutions.

These and other efforts are being carried out in some 80 lawsuits in nearly two dozen states that seek to shrink voter eligibility and turnout by individuals and groups more inclined to favor their opponents, i.e., Democrats and President Biden.

The effort is directed at large, Democratic-leaning cities. But if the GOP were really concerned about “integrity” in the electoral process, it would send its “volunteers” into some Republican strongholds where there actually were irregularities, tampering with ballot-counting machines, and other illegal conduct, which it conveniently is ignoring. To top it off, the head of the GOP Integrity project is none other than Christina Bobb, one of the 18 indicted in Arizona for the “fake electoral” scheme.

But, wait, there’s more.

The election is still more than six months away. That gives the anti-democracy faction a long time to double down with more intimidation, suppression, and litigation seeking to accomplish both, much of it financed by small dollar donors and large sugar parents, too, to RNC/Trump coffers.

Those lawsuits and appeals of them will probably carry over into the post-election season, along with new ones that sprout up after the votes are cast and during or following the tabulation of them.

It all represents a more seemingly civilized way of trying to accomplish what the January 6th rioters tried to do when launched by the then-president and his cohorts, snarling the process in a chaotic way to impede, perhaps prevent, a meaningful and proper certification of the will of the voters and toss it into another forum like a hopefully accommodating Supreme Court or the House of Representatives on a state-by-state basis with a slight majority of them comprised of chiefly of Republicans.

These machinations parallel the more modest template developed here by Governor DeSantis of his Election Crimes and Security (ECIS) unit and Keystone Cops-type antics trying to intimidate prospective and actual voters.

This GOP/Trump undertaking should never have gotten underway and deserves to be buried.

Marshall H. Tanick of Naples is a constitutional law attorney.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: So-called 'Election Integrity' project aimed at voter suppression