Call for people to be mindful of young birds

A Manx animal welfare charity has called on people to be mindful of baby birds that might be in need of care during the spring.

The ManxSPCA said the organisation typically saw a rise in calls from concerned residents about juvenile animals during the season.

Animal care officer Emma Hartmann said the breeding season welcomed many new arrivals and the recent stormy weather could also see birds fall out of nests or nest broken up.

She urged anyone who comes across a potentially injured bird to observe it before intervening to seek help.

Ms Hartmann said people should not immediately "assume it’ll need help" and the bird "might just be learning to fly".

She said: "Keep an eye out, unless they're in immediate danger - such as a busy road or if there are cats around, they can be left as birds will always do better in their natural environment rather than being taken else where."

But Ms Hartmann said if they the bird was in distress it should be taken directly to a vet, adding that "any tiny bird with their eyes closed and no feathers needs help straight away".

The charity also confirmed any ducklings or brood without a mother duck would need to be cared for.

Last year the charity looked after 108 gull chicks and 18 ducklings during the summer months, which involved caring for the birds in an incubator when they were very young, before they were returned to the wild.

The organisation worked alongside Manx Wild Bird Aid (MWBA) to ensure young birds brought to them that needed round-the-clock-care, such as sparrows, were supported.

In those instances, the baby birds needed to be hand-fed every 20 minutes and the MWBA had volunteers that would cater to those needs, Ms Hartmann said.

"If you're unsure if a bird needs help you can contact the ManxSPCA for advice," she said.

