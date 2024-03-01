Call for 'no-strings' support for 'bankrupt' Nottingham City Council

A petition urging the government to provide immediate financial support to a "bankrupt" city council ahead of its budget meeting has been handed in at Downing Street.

Nottingham City Council issued a section 114 notice and declared itself effectively bankrupt in November.

It is set to meet on Monday to discuss a budget proposing wide-ranging cuts to plug a £53m gap in 2024-25.

More than 11,000 people have signed a petition against the cuts.

Cost-cutting plans include the loss of about 500 full-time equivalent posts and a 4.99% council tax increase from April.

Other proposed savings include a review of the libraries service and reducing community protection.

The council has said reduced government funding and soaring demand and costs for social care have contributed to its financial woes

A group of campaigners representing sectors that will be impacted by the proposed cuts travelled to London on Friday to hand in a petition calling for support from the government.

The petition, addressed to Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Michael Gove, calls for "immediate no-strings financial assistance" to enable the council to "find a sustainable way forward".

Campaigner Adam Pickering, of Left Lion Magazine, said: "These cuts will cost us far more than they save, harming the whole city and all who benefit from it.

"They will particularly hit those already facing hardship, reducing opportunities to thrive."

Marcellus Baz BEM, of youth organisation Switch Up, added: "Our communities have still not recovered from the effects of the pandemic, then they have been hit hard with the cost of living crisis, further cuts will have a catastrophic effect.

"This will see the gap that people are falling through widen further. The human impact is unthinkable."

Councillor David Mellen, leader of Nottingham City Council, had previously said the council's financial woes were caused by government underfunding.

He said the quality of life in the city would be worse if all the cuts are approved.

A spokesperson for Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said: "Councils are ultimately responsible for their finances and will see their overall funding for the upcoming financial year increase to £64.7bn - a 7.5% increase in cash terms.

"The government has also provided Nottingham City Council with further financial flexibilities so it can balance its budget and deliver vital services."

Mr Mellen met with newly-appointed government commissioners, brought in to help run the council, on Tuesday.

