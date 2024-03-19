Call it a comeback? Ames shares details on plan to open 35 brick-and-mortar locations

Ames Department Stores, a once-prominent New England-based discount retail chain, has announced details on a plan to open nearly three dozen brick-and-mortar locations across the United States.

In an updated online post, Ames said that its new scheduled opening date for 35 stores begins in June 2026. The chain previously said some new locations in New England would be opening in spring 2023.

Ames didn’t post a list of planned locations but said it hopes to have all 35 locations up and running by late 2027, with a plan to add additional stores during 2028.

The chain, formerly based in Rocky Hill, Connecticut, says seven distribution centers will also open near Ames locations to handle deliveries and that all of the new stores will feature an Ames Cafe.

The new Ames website will also feature online ordering and home delivery. Plans for a pharmacy have also been submitted to “participating locations.”

Ames has been recently active on X, as well.

Back in 2002, Former Ames Chairman and CEO Joseph R. Ettore announced the chain would close all 327 store locations.

More than 20,000 workers were left unemployed when those stores shuttered.

