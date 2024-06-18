Calkins: Grudge against former county admin drives Medical Examiner's Office opposition

Given the opportunity to explain his consistent opposition to building a new Medical Examiner's Office facility in Santa Rosa County that would replace an outdated one a county away, Santa Rosa Commissioner James Calkins spoke in detail of his years long grudge against former County Administrator Dan Schebler.

He accused Schebler of somehow manipulating the negotiations to move the office from Escambia County so that he could get hired by the Medical Examiner's Office, the job that he took after resigning from the county.

He also told fellow board members Schebler had "tried to do gender neutral stuff" while serving as county administrator.

Calkins, who qualified Friday to seek a second four-year term in office, bills himself as an anti-woke Christian Conservative for whom assigning any gender other than he or she is unacceptable.

The comments were made as commissioners prepared Thursday to vote to convey just over four acres of land on Commerce Road from the county to the non-profit District One Medical Examiner Support Inc. or DOMES, the organization that oversees operations for Florida's First Judicial Circuit's Medical Examiner's Office.

"I have not supported this from the beginning and I'm not going to support it now," Calkins said.

Before the vote, which passed 4-1 following much discussion, Commissioner Kerry Smith asked Calkins to state the reasons for his opposition to approving the sale of the land.

"We had a former county administrator, Dan Schebler, that started this process (to move the Medical Examiner's Office), while working as county administrator and to set himself a job for the medical examiner. He ended up leaving," Calkins said. "My take is we ended up with taxpayer money being spent on that."

Schebler served as the Santa Rosa County Administrator from 2017 until July of 2021 when he resigned, he said, because of Calkins.

Calkins, who had been elected in 2020, had badgered Schebler between April and the date of his resignation following an incident in which Schebler mistakenly advised the board that the county had applied for Small County Outreach Program funding that could have been used to address transportation infrastructure needs.

Though the slip of the tongue was Schebler's, it was an employee in his office who had missed the deadline to apply for the grant.

Schebler told commissioners of his error immediately following the meeting at which he misspoke, but for three months Calkins chimed in alongside a vocal group of residents to call for his firing. The board issued a letter of reprimand, but Calkins said that action wasn't enough.

Calkins has not missed an opportunity since Schebler's departure to oppose any action the County Commission has been asked to make that is in any way tied to the former administrator.

Monday, Schebler was asked to address the accusations Calkins had made against him. He called the commissioner's comments "libelous and slanderous" and acknowledged he has considered filing a lawsuit.

Schebler said he had actually entertained six job possibilities after stepping away from his job with the county before settling on the one with the Medical Examiner's Office.

"He said I'd created a job for myself. That's not true," he said. "I was perfectly happy being the county administrator until James Calkins showed up."

Asked about the "gender neutral stuff" comment, Schebler said he can only theorize that Calkins was referring to a change he had suggested to the wording of the county's Land Development Code.

"Like a lot of things James says, it's not accurate. I will not call him a liar like he calls me, but I will go far as to say he's probably never read the Land Development Code." Schebler said.

"What I think this is about is a reference to referring to our planning director as he and county engineer as she," he said. "I suggested we use they. That way we wouldn't have to make changes to the wording of the code every time we get a new director."

Schebler pointed out that the current county engineer is a woman and the current planning director a man, while the last county engineer was a man and last county planning director a woman.

"Those titles appear, like, three times in the entire 500 page code book," he said. "It seemed better to me to use 'they' than changing the law every time we change the position."

Calkins' comments also nudged County Commission Chairman Sam Parker to delve into the recent history of the Medical Examiner's Office itself and the reasons he felt obligated to vote in favor of locating the new multi-million office space near Milton.

The office serves the four counties of Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton. Milton, in Santa Rosa County, is more centrally located in the district than the existing medical examiner's facility at Sacred Heart Hospital on the western end of the four-county circuit in Pensacola.

Parker said as a member of the medical examiner's selection committee that was put together after Dr. Andrea Minyard was pushed out of the job, he had pledged, along with other members, to build a new Medical Examiner's Office facility for Dr. Deanna Oleske, who had made her accepting the job contingent on that agreement.

"We did everything short of getting on our knees to get her to come be our medical examiner," Parker said. "We gave our word as a collective body."

He said failing to make good on the pledge to provide a new facility would likely be enough to convince Oleske to leave, and with the severe shortage of doctors willing to take on a medical examiner's duties, that could spell disaster for the Judicial Circuit.

"Four counties made a commitment," Parker said. "I would not expect anyone to continue employment for an employer that said something and did not follow up on a promise."

Calkins was quick to distance himself from promises made to the medical examiner.

"Y'all made a promise to that group. I wasn't involved in that," he said. "I didn't make a promise."

Commissioner Colten Wright appeared to take offense to Calkins' backing out of what he said he saw as a county obligation.

"It is our obligation to fulfill the obligations set before us," he said. "I wasn't sitting in this seat when Commissioner Parker was on that search committee, but I have an obligation to stand up for it now, as do every one of us."

Calkins took one final swipe at Schebler Thursday when he noted that the former county administrator had introduced fellow former naval aviator Aaron Dimmock, who is running as a Republican against "our great Congressman" Matt Gaetz at a recent campaign function and "doesn't represent the values of this county."

Schebler said he served alongside Dimmock in the Navy, and the two had been called to duty and flown together on the day of the 911 terrorist attacks.

"He is an honorable man, a good man, and I would be happy to have him represent me in Congress," he said of Dimmock. "I'm happy to help him in any way I can."

Schebler said DOMES will pay for the land it is buying by covering closing costs on the transaction. It is hoped the Medical Examiner's Office can move from its current location by early 2026.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Santa Rosa sells land to DOMES for new Medical Examiner's building