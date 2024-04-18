California's top 6 safest cities are in Orange County, report says

TechCrunch

Apple finally updated its App Store guidelines to allow global developers to host retro game emulators on iOS. Now, you don't need to jailbreak your iPhone or download any sketchy software -- you can get a sophisticated emulator right in the palm of your hand for free on the App Store. No one is more vindicated by this shift in Apple's policy than Riley Testut, the developer who made GBA4iOS about decade ago when he was in high school (when he released GBA4iOS, I showed half of my AP Statistics class how to play Pokémon on their phones during class -- sorry, Mr. Cinelli).