Californians shouldn’t have to choose between basic needs and paying their utility bills | Opinion

Utility bills in California are going up faster than people’s incomes, leaving residents with less money for basic needs. Instead of paying for necessities like food and housing, more and more of our money is going toward utility bills.

There are some startling numbers from a recent report by the California Public Advocates Office: in the past decade, the cost of electricity from Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has gone up by as much as 127%. Costs have risen under Southern California Edison by 91% and by 72 under San Diego Gas & Electric. Meanwhile, the overall cost of living, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, has only increased by 28%.

Opinion

Despite household incomes having gone up by about 40% and the minimum wage (having) doubled in the same time frame, over 3 million minimum wage workers in California — about 19% of the workforce — are disproportionately feeling the impact of these rising utility costs. This means that utility bills now make up a bigger chunk of our budgets than they did ten years ago.

As California pushes toward cleaner, more sustainable energy sources, the costs of this shift are hitting those who can least afford it the hardest. A recent survey from KQED found that a quarter of Californians are struggling to pay their utility bills, forcing them to make tough choices between staying warm or putting food on the table.

The recent moratorium on utility shut-offs during the pandemic has now ended, leading to more than 162,000 service disconnects in just 10 months, as reported by PG&E. While there are debt forgiveness programs in place, many customers are being dropped due to payment issues or eligibility requirements, only adding to the state’s growing homelessness crisis.

Not even solar energy users are immune to the rising costs of energy. The California Public Utilities Commission recently made a policy change that reduces the value of residential solar energy systems. This has been a jolt for rooftop solar owners and has resulted in job losses and business failures in the solar industry.

Leave it to California to make harnessing the sun’s free energy too expensive to be practical.

We need to rethink our approach to energy policy in California. Instead of rushing towards unrealistic goals that hurt the most vulnerable, we should focus on creating sustainable, affordable solutions that benefit everyone. This includes a diversified energy approach to keep costs competitive and rates affordable for households and businesses.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, for example, has continued to grant operating extensions for the Diablo Canyon Power Plant in San Luis Obispo. Nuclear power is a bogeyman for green energy enthusiasts, but — as the governor recognizes — it provides plenty of low-cost, carbon-free electricity for the state. Exploring additional opportunities for nuclear power should be considered for its reliability and affordability.

By addressing these energy challenges head-on, we can work toward a future where all Californians can thrive economically.

Sen. Shannon Grove represents District 12, which includes portions of Kern, Fresno and Tulare Counties. Dave Noerr of is serving his fifth term as mayor of Taft, located in Kern County.