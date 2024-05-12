Californians can now track cost of improvements, investments in their community. Here’s how

(FOX40.COM) — A new interactive map seeks to enable residents of California to track the impact that community-focused improvements and infrastructure investments have throughout the state.

According to Caltrans, the digital map lists 319 projects across the state that Clean California funded with $643 million as a part of the organization’s initiative to “clean up, reclaim, transform, and beautify public spaces in California.”

Caltrans adding ‘safety and beautification’ improvements along Highway 99

Clean California is a billion-dollar, multiyear effort launched in 2021 by Governor Gavin Newsom that prioritizes removing trash from state highways and city streets, beautifying areas through greening or landscaping, or “using public art to reinforce community cultural connections.”

With the new mapping tool, users can search projects by county, city, zip code, or address to locate completed or active Clean California projects in their area, says Caltrans.

“The projects are color-coded based on project types, such as local grant projects, beautification projects, or local transit partnership projects, and each entry also includes a detailed project description, cost, and government agency responsible for leading the effort,” the agency adds.

Tony Tavares, director of Caltrans, said, “This new digital application gives Californians a comprehensive list of beautification sites across the state and where their important infrastructure dollars are being invested.”

California becomes country’s first state to set limit for cancer-causing contaminant in water

For example, when one opens the mapping tool and zooms in on Northern California, various projects pop up, including the recently completed Del Rio Trail in Sacramento.

According to the data available in the tool, Caltrans states that the project cost $16 million in total, which was partially covered by $5 million in grants.

Caltrans also has a short video demonstrating how Californians can use the digital mapping tool.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.