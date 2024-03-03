Californians could receive up to $175 off their electricity bill in April. Here’s how

(FOX40.COM) — The California Public Utility Commission recently announced that millions of Californians can look forward to savings on their electric bill in the form of the state’s Climate Credits.

“The state will provide payments exceeding $1.6 billion for electric customers, $1 billion for natural gas customers, and $160 million for small businesses. The average bill credit will total $146 per customer on their electricity and gas bill,” the CPUC said in a press release.

The Climate Credit is a product of California’s Cap-and-Trade program that requires utilities, fuel providers, and large industrial facilities that emit greenhouse gases to buy carbon pollution allowances.

“Through California’s innovative Cap-and-Trade Program, more than 11 million residential electric customers, 1 million small business electric customers, and more than 13 million residential natural gas customers will receive credits ranging from about $32 to $174 on their electric bills and roughly $59 to $86 on their natural gas bills (with an average credit of $146 on combined April utility bills),” the CPUC added.

The agency said that no action is needed to receive the credit as it normally appears on electric and natural gas bills in April or May, and again in October or November.

“Regardless of energy consumption or bill amount, if the credit is larger than the bill, it will carry forward to future bills until fully utilized, ensuring maximum benefit for consumers,” the CPUC continued.

