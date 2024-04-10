California has some of the worst roads in the nation, new study says. Where does it rank?

California roads are some of the worst in the nation, according to an analysis of data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

A new study by Munley Law looked at Bureau of Labor Statistics data from 2011 to 2020 listing the miles of “acceptable” quality roads in each U.S. state.

The personal injury law firm then determined which states had the highest average rate of acceptable road quality.

Although Idaho had the best road quality in the nation, according to the study, nearby states California and Washington had some of the poorest road conditions.

Both ranked in the bottom 10, coming in at No. 46 and No. 44, respectively.

“Some of the best roads in terms of quality can be found in states like Idaho, Georgia, and Tennessee, where well-maintained highways and interstates offer smooth driving experiences and minimal congestion,” a Munley Law spokesperson said in an April 4 news release. “On the other hand, some of the worst road quality can be observed in states like New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Connecticut, where harsh weather conditions and heavy traffic could contribute to deteriorating road surfaces and potholes.”

Here’s where California ranked in terms of road quality.

Which U.S. states have the best road quality?

Here are the top five states with the best quality roads, according to the Munley Law study:

Idaho: 94.78% acceptable roads on average Georgia: 95.5% Tennessee: 94.17% North Dakota: 93.96% Nebraska: 92.47%

What states have the worst roads?

Here are the states with the worst quality roads in the nation, according to Bureau of Transportation Statistics:

No. 50: New Jersey, 50.71% acceptable roads on average

No. 49: Rhode Island, 51.51%

No. 48: Connecticut, 58.14%

No. 47: Hawaii, 59.27%

No. 46: California, 59.65%

What creates poor road conditions?

Weather conditions can contribute to poor road infrastructure in the state.

Natural weather conditions such as “intense storms causing mudslides and flooding of highways, and heatwaves (lead) to buckling and rutting of roads,” according to the California State Legislature.

