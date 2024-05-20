A California woman's lawsuit may throw RI's retail pot industry into 'chaos.' Here's how.

Rhode Island's fledgling social equity cannabis law may be thrown into "chaos" because of a lawsuit filed by a California woman, according to an industry analyst.

The lawsuit, filed by Justyna Jensen, contends that the law, which was written specifically to diversify the marijuana industry and help minority groups hurt by the war of drugs, is unconstitutional because it favors one group of prospective business participants over another.

Jensen contends the law “deprives individuals, including plaintiff, of equal protection by preventing her from qualifying as a social equity applicant based on her area of residence,” in her lawsuit, filed last week against the state Cannabis Control Commission in U.S. District Court, Providence.

A billboard in Pawtucket advertising a new dispensary in North Attleboro.

Background on RI's social equity law

Rhode Island lawmakers legalized recreational use of marijuana in 2022 – and the future expansion of its sale – while applauding the Cannabis Act’s focused goal of “social equity.”

That law reserves some future retail marijuana licenses for only applicants who meet certain qualifications.

Among them:

The majority owner of the business must be a Rhode Island resident

Must live in areas “disproportionately impacted” from drug prosecution

Must have themselves or have family members who have been charged with marijuana possession.

A Mother Earth Wellness sign along Interstate 95 north announces their drive-thru window on May 2, 2024. According to Joe Pakuris, dispensary owner, this is the only pot drive-thru in New England.

Zoom out: RI the latest target of Jensen's lawsuits

Jensen contends she has plans of being a majority-owner of a social-equity pot business but those criteria are illegal exclusions that violate the so-called “dormant Commerce Clause” in the Constitution.

Jensen has filed similar lawsuits in at least five states, including California and New York, and “one of the consequences of this is it has thrown these programs into chaos,” said Hirsh Jain, a Los Angeles-based lawyer and founder of the cannabis consulting firm Ananda Strategy.

A photo of Justyna Jensen, included in a 2019 application for a license to sell retail cannabis in Pasadena, California.

How are these lawsuits disrupting legal cannabis sales?

The lawsuits “have certainly caused states to stop and pause,” said Jain. “I can’t think of a state which has figured out the right way in light of these lawsuits – figuring out a way to evade these constitutional questions.”

In New York, a state which Rhode Island social equity advocates often point to as an example, "huge swarths of their programs" have been invalidated and delayed because of a similar lawsuit, Jain said.

A central factor in all the lawsuits, said Jain, is the in-state residency requirement many social equity programs have – including in Rhode Island’s Cannabis Act designed to protect small, local entrepreneurs from big, rich pot companies swooping in and grabbing up all the retail licenses.

“That is kind of at odds with just a lot of legal norms in this country where we don’t allow commerce to discriminate based on residency,” said Jain.

“I think there are many of these state laws that have been passed to achieve what many of us think are important social goals,” said Jain. “But as the years go on ... we will see the courts weigh in, and my prediction is you will see the courts weigh in negatively on these programs.”

The consequences could be severe, he said.

“All of these applicants who have spent all of this money trying to participate in these programs are left high and dry, the illicit cannabis market just explodes because we have legalized it but we haven't set up the legal infrastructure ... and we’re stuck in lawsuits. So, a lot of people end up losing out as a result of these delays.”

What is the lawsuit seeking?

Matthew Touchette, spokesman for the Cannabis Control Commission, declined comment about the lawsuit saying the Commission doesn’t discuss pending litigation.

The Cannabis Act of 2022 calls for 24 more retail pot store, geographically spaced around the state, with a quarter of those new licenses saved for so-called “social-equity” applicants and another quarter for worker-owned cooperatives.

But the Commission is still writing the rules and regulations for how those licenses will be awarded and how social equity criteria are defined.

In her lawsuit against the Commission, Jensen is asking the federal court to impose an injunction blocking the commission from promulgating cannabis regulations or moving forward with the license application programs that it alleges violates the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution.

Jensen’s lawyer, her husband Jeffrey M. Jensen of Beverly Hills, California, did not return an email or phone call seeking comment.

