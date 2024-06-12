A California woman's lawsuit could further delay new retail cannabis shops in Rhode Island

A California woman challenging the residency requirement for operating in Rhode Island’s retail cannabis business has taken another legal step to put the brakes on the program.

Last month Justyna Jensen filed a federal lawsuit claiming the state’s cannabis law unconstitutionally favors one group of people over another.

On Monday she asked a federal judge to issue a preliminary injunction halting the Cannabis Control Commission from “taking any further steps” toward implementing the program.

What's behind the lawsuit?

The 2022 law that legalized recreational cannabis requires the Commission to write regulations for future issuance of at least 24 more retail licenses.

Half of those new licenses are to be reserved for so-called “social equity” applicants and store cooperative owners who are members of Rhode Island’s minority communities disproportionally hurt by the war on drugs.

Jensen’s lawsuit argues the state's criteria are illegal exclusions that violate the so-called “dormant commerce clause” in the U.S. Constitution.

The dormant commerce clause, Jensen argues, restricts states from enacting laws or policies that impede interstate trade.

The Jensens have filed lawsuits across the country

Jensen and her husband Jeffrey M. Jensen have filed similar lawsuits and preliminary injunction requests in several states with mixed success.

But at the very least their legal challenges have delayed cannabis programs in several states, industry analysist Hirsh Jain, a Los Angeles-based lawyer and founder of the cannabis consulting firm Ananda Strategy, told The Journal last month.

State Rep. Scott Slater, a chief sponsor of Rhode Island’s cannabis legalization law, said at a State House hearing last month he expected Jensen’s lawsuit would delay issuance of more retail licenses.

In Maryland, where Jensen asked for a ban on issuing social equity license, U.S. District Judge Brendan A. Hurson noted in February that “this case comes before the court amidst a backdrop of opposing case law from districts all over the country regarding the dormant commerce cause's application to the cannabis industry.”

Judge Hurson said, “It is an open question whether the dormant commerce clause applies to the cannabis industry, given that cannabis is still federally illegal.”

In the Maryland case, the judge denied Jensen a preliminary injunction, saying state officials had “dedicated hundreds of thousands of dollars and hundreds of staff hours to processing nearly 2,000 applications from individuals hoping for a license. Defendants’ expenditure of time and resources contrasted with plaintiff's unhurried filing schedule and complete lack of significant financial or other resources expended on the application strongly suggest that the balance of equities weighs against the granting of the requested injunction.”

A photo of Justyna Jensen, included in a 2019 application for a license to sell retail cannabis in Pasadena, California.

Hurson said he was also “strongly persuaded by the District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma's reasoning that it is not the place of a federal court to facilitate federally prohibited activity.” Cannabis remains illegal on the federal level.

In Maine, however, as Jensen notes in her injunction request, officials voluntarily abandoned the residency requirement in the state’s recreational cannabis licensing program after challenges and various interpretations of the dormant commerce clause bounced around the courts.

A spokesman for Attorney General Peter Neronha declined comment, saying the office would not comment on pending litigation.

