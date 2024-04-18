California woman falls 42 metres to her death hiking with husband and toddler

Yavapai sheriff's office has appealed for information about Mrs Joseph's fall [Yavapai County Sheriff's Office/Facebook]

A California woman has died after falling down a 42-metre (140-foot) cliff while hiking in Arizona with her husband and one-year-old child.

Zaynab Joseph, 40, was found seriously injured by a group of hikers on Bear Mountain, who had heard shouting.

One member of the group hiked down the embankment to reach Ms Joseph, while others called 911, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Mrs Joseph, of California, died before rescuers could reach her, it said.

Her husband and child were flown off the mountain, and Mrs Joseph's body was recovered later.

The sheriff's office said it had interviewed multiple Bear Mountain hikers and the cause of the incident was still under investigation.

It has appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The hike to the top of Bear Mountain Trial is described by the US Forest Service as "strenuous", "mostly unshaded, steep, and difficult in places".

It peaks at about 548 metres (1,800 feet).

The Joseph family were visiting Arizona and had rented an Airbnb in Sedona.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Mrs Joseph was a part-time teacher at Orange Crescent School in Garden Grove, California, and had graduated from the University of Toledo.

The BBC has contacted sheriff's office but has yet to receive a response.