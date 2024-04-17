California woman falls 140 feet to her death while hiking on with husband, son in Sedona

A California woman died after falling down a 140-foot cliff while hiking with her husband and 1-year-old son in Sedona, Arizona, authorities said.

Zaynab Joseph, 40, was found seriously injured by a group of hikers who stopped after hearing yelling along the Bear Mountain trail, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

While members of the group called 911, one of the hikers went down an embankment and found that Joseph was still breathing. She died shortly after, the sheriff's office said.

Sedona Fire responded to the scene first and confirmed Joseph's death, according to the sheriff's office.

Joseph's husband and son were flown off the mountain in a helicopter, and Joseph's body was recovered, the department said.

Zaynab Joseph's family were renting an Airbnb in Sedona, sheriff's office says

Joseph and her family were renting an Airbnb in Sedona at the time of the incident, according to the department. The sheriff's office interviewed multiple hikers coming off the mountain, but the cause of the incident remains under investigation.

A spokesperson with the sheriff's office told USA TODAY on Wednesday that "nothing has been ruled out or concluded yet."

More about Zaynab Joseph

A LinkedIn profile for Joseph lists her as a part-time teacher in Garden Grove, California, and went to college at the University of Toledo in northwestern Ohio.

Jonathan Limehouse covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach him at JLimehouse@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: California woman dies on hike with husband, son in Sedona, Arizona