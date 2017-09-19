California Woman Escaped Getting Robbed By Faking Seizure

A woman on a BART train in San Francisco on Saturday had the presence of mind to fake a seizure in order to scare away her would-be mugger.

Julie Dragland, 32, later said she got the idea from an episode of "Law & Order," where something similar happens.

Dragland,a public relations specialist at a video game company, said the incident started when someone positioned behind her dropped a threatening note in her lap.

"There are 2 guns pointed at you now," the note, written in red ink, read. "If you want to live hand back your wallet + phone NOW + do not turn around and be descreet [sic]. Do not turn around until after you have left civic center + you will live.”

After reading the note, she tried to get the attention of a co-passenger who was standing in front of her by mouthing the words “help me.”

However, the passenger apparently didn't get the drift and got off at the next station, New York Daily News reported.

That was when Dragland decided to take matters into her own hands and started to fake a seizure.

“I probably looked very ridiculous," Dragland told the San Francisco Chronicle after foiling the attempted robbery. "I slumped sideways and started shaking and crying. I closed my eyes and increased the vigor so people would pay attention."

The trick worked and a couple came up to Dragland and asked her if she was alright. She seized the opportunity and handed them the threatening note.

Later on, BART Police released a photo of the suspected robber, who got down at the Powell Street Station in downtown San Francisco, following Dragland’s seizure.

A CCTV footage grabs of the alleged mugger showed a white woman with blond hair and dark sunglasses pulling some type of trolley bag.

The footage corroborated the events as accounted by the victim, according to the press release on the incident from the police.

The suspect could be seen reaching over the victim’s shoulders at one point, and that is when the police think she dropped the note in Dragland’s lap. The news release also added: "There is no indication from the video the suspect was armed with any weapons.”

Dragland has decided not to press charges even if the suspect is found by the police as she wants to forget the incident and move on.

She, however, opened up about the inspiration behind her fake seizure.

"I think it had something to do with watching a lot of 'Law & Order,' "she said. "I think I saw that in an episode. I was very impressed with myself."

Regarding tips to avoid getting mugged, David Solano, a robber who mugged over 100 people and currently serving 25 years to life inside a maximum security prison in upstate New York spilled secrets of his trade to TODAY in an interview in March.

Apart from common suggestions like making a noise when attacked, never trying to wrestle a mugger and the importance of having mace in one’s hands, Solano also revealed some unknown facts like why muggers prefer to rob people on Fridays.

