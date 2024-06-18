‘California wins big’ with Biden’s new immigration policy shielding undocumented spouses

California’s undocumented population stands to benefit significantly from the White House’s immigration policy announced Tuesday to extend sweeping protections to undocumented residents who have lived in the country for years and are married to U.S. citizens.

Roughly 12%, or 315,000, of California’s undocumented residents are married to U.S. citizens, according to Migration Policy Institute. It is still unclear how many of those people are eligible for the new policy, but the state is home to the largest number of undocumented individuals in the nation.

“California wins big with this executive order,” said Angelica Salas, executive director of the Los Angeles-based organization Coalition For Humane Immigrant Rights.

To be eligible for the White House’s new program, undocumented spouses must have been in the country for at least 10 years, be married to a citizen as of June 17, 2024, and not have a criminal record. The rule also applies to their children under the age of 21 who are stepchildren of U.S. citizens.

The new rule could protect more than half a million spouses and children in the U.S. from deportation, according to White House estimates, and eventually let them apply for citizenship. White House officials told The Bee that they did not have state-by-state estimates.

Senior administration officials told reporters that eligible people have lived in the U.S. for 23 years on average.

President Joe Biden discussed the executive action on Tuesday at an event marking the 12th anniversary of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) — the Obama-era program that protects individuals who came to the U.S. as children, known as DREAMers, from deportation.

The White House also announced plans to help DACA recipients and other DREAMers who graduated from U.S. schools of higher education and have job offers in fields that match their degrees to more quickly get work visas.

“There will be tears of joy paired with sighs of relief as the significance of these executive actions by President Biden sets in for these families,” Rep. Nanette Barragán, D-Los Angeles, head of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, said in a statement.

Barragán called Biden’s action “the most significant protections for immigrant families” since DACA was announced by President Barack Obama in 2012.

Marrying a U.S. citizen normally provides a pathway to citizenship. But people who enter the U.S. illegally must return to their home countries to get a green card. That process can take up to 10 years, and is often the main hurdle for families, Salas said.

The program announced Tuesday allows immigrant spouses to remain in the U.S. while applying for lawful permanent residence. People who are approved for the program by the Department of Homeland Security have three years to apply for permanent residency and are eligible for work authorization during that time.

White House officials told reporters that the program would open for applicants later this summer. The program is expected to face legal challenges.

Biden’s election-year move comes just two weeks after the White House announced it was temporarily closing the Southern border to asylum seekers who crossed illegally. Advocates are suing over that rule, which allows the U.S. to close the U.S.-Mexico border when immigration surges.

Salas said Tuesday’s decision “cannot be seen in a vacuum,”and advocacy organizations will continue to speak out against the recent asylum order and push for permanent immigration solutions.

“It’s a good day for those families, even as we know that we have millions and millions of people who still need a solution,” she said.

Immigration, a polarized issue that has become a focal point of the 2024 election, has long been used as a political talking point. Still, Congress hasn’t passed comprehensive immigration reform in decades. The Senate passed a bipartisan measure in 2013 but it went nowhere in the House of Representatives.

Republicans lambasted Biden’s announcement on Tuesday and accused him of taking actions to bolster his election odds.

“Biden is preparing to give MASS AMNESTY to hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens!” former President Donald Trump, the presumed GOP presidential nominee, posted Monday on his social media platform, Truth Social. This is unsustainable and can’t be allowed to continue! On day one, we will SHUT DOWN THE BORDER and start deporting millions of Biden’s Illegal Criminals.”

McClatchy DC’s Michael Wilner and Mathew Miranda of The Bee contributed to this story.