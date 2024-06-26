California winner who split $394 million Mega Millions jackpot comes forward

One of two California winners of a $394 million Mega Millions jackpot in December came forward on Tuesday.

If you recall, this was the jackpot that was split by two winning tickets sold at the exact same lottery retailer in California.

The California Lottery announced that F. Lahijani was one of the two winners of the Mega Millions jackpot, who both purchased their lucky tickets at a Chevron gas station on Ventura Boulevard in Encino.

The retailer received a record bonus check for selling the two jackpot-winning tickets on Dec. 8, 2023 in the amount of $1.9 million, according to the Mega Millions website.

“This was only made possible by the fact that the same store sold two jackpot-winning tickets over two separate transactions,” said Carolyn Becker, California Lottery spokesperson. “This has never happened before, and we want to congratulate the owners of this particular retail location!”

Neither the winner nor the retailer wanted to share any public comments with the California Lottery or speak with the media.

The second winning ticket has yet to be claimed and the winner has until Dec. 8, 2024 to claim their half of the jackpot.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: California winner who split $394M Mega Millions jackpot announced